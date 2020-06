Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 21:39 Hits: 1

Currently, about 20,400 Guard troops have been activated in 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/02/heres-what-you-need-know-about-pentagons-riot-response-and-martial-law.html