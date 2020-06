Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 00:38 Hits: 1

James Miller, who served as the undersecretary of Defense for policy from 2012 to 2014, resigned from his position on the Pentagon’s science board Tuesday, accusing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper of betraying his oath of office by backing President...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500822-ex-defense-official-resigns-from-defense-science-board-accuses-esper