Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 23:09 Hits: 2

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein addressed the violent protests that have roiled the United States.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/02/every-american-should-be-outraged-police-conduct-george-floyd-death-goldfein-says.html