Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 00:57 Hits: 1

Some governors are rejecting President Donald Trump’s request to send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., for a massive militarized show of force in the nation’s capital after several days of...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/8egKpyHEKa8/