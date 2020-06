Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 01:43 Hits: 1

Claiming he is backed by a “silent majority,” President Donald Trump turned the nation’s capital into a model for the overwhelming force he believes critical to stop sometimes-violent protests that...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/gJofoStfSNY/