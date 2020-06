Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 03:02 Hits: 8

The District of Columbia National Guard has asked for an investigation into the use of a helicopter in the city to disperse crowds protesting the killing of George Floyd, officials told The Hill."Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, District of Columbia...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500834-national-guard-asks-for-investigation-into-use-of-helicopter-to-target