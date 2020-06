Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Democratic lawmakers are blasting President Trump’s reliance on the military to respond to protests and riots over police violence and racial injustice.“At a time when our nation is hurting, the president continues to forgo any effort to calm...

