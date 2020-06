Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 18:21 Hits: 1

The Taliban has maintained ties with al Qaeda despite signing an agreement with the United States the Trump administration has touted as a commitment from the insurgents to break from the terror group, according to a United Nations report released...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/500493-un-report-taliban-al-qaeda-remain-close-despite-deal-with-us