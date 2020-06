Articles

Published on Monday, 01 June 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said on Monday that President Trump should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty U.S. troops to cities impacted by protests and riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while in...

