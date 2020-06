Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 08:40 Hits: 5

The U.S. military is banking on unmanned surface and subsurface vessels to boost its capacity in the face of a tsunami of Chinese naval spending. But before it can field the systems, it must answer...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/4UuP4eM3h5E/