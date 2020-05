Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 09:35 Hits: 3

McSally, a retired colonel and former A-10 Warthog pilot, writes about multiple incidents of sexual abuse in her book.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/30/air-force-investigated-martha-mcsally-seeking-advice-after-sexual-assaults.html