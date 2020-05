Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 01:57 Hits: 5

The Pentagon on Saturday announced that it was electing to put select military personnel on a four-hour recall status in case officials in Minnesota need assistance in containing expected protests over the killing of George Floyd.“The Secretary...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/500305-military-units-placed-on-four-hour-recall-status-to-assist-minnesota