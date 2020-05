Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 29 May 2020

A section of the HEROES Act championed by Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly would cover executive compensation and other perks for defense and intel contractors. The legislation’s wording mirrors what an industry group proposed.

