Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 12:05 Hits: 0

Lorenzo Guerini said he “confirmed that the program would continue,” after calls from Italy’s Five Star party to halt F-35 purchases for a year to pay for a coronavirus rebound.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/ZcW-AOV7vpo/