Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 01:23 Hits: 3

A government watchdog found "no evidence" that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated a federal law governing political activities with trips he took to Kansas last year. The disclosure was made on Thursday by Pompeo when he sent a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/500060-government-watchdog-no-evidence-pompeo-violated-hatch-act-with