Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 20:48 Hits: 5

The Pentagon has spent less than a quarter of the $10.6 billion Congress gave it in March to protect military personnel and marshal American industry to procure face masks, ventilators and other...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/FyDa5Y8P9k8/