Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 16:59 Hits: 3

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston said ACFT events can be performed while COVID-19 protocols are still in effect.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/27/sergeant-major-army-explains-how-socially-distanced-acft-will-work.html