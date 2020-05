Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 16:01 Hits: 1

The Army has identified the third service member to die from the coronavirus as a 34-year-old reservist from Illinois.Sgt. Simon Zamudio died Friday from complications related to COVID-19, the Army Reserve said in a statement Wednesday. The Pentagon...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/499732-third-service-member-killed-by-coronavirus-identified-as-34-year-old-army