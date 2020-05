Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 21:55 Hits: 2

Top military officials this week are reportedly set to present President Trump with several options for withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, including a plan that would bring forces back stateside before the presidential election in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/499622-trump-wants-troops-in-afghanistan-back-stateside-by-election-day-report