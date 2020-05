Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 15:57 Hits: 3

The Pentagon’s former top watchdog, whom President Trump replaced last month, has resigned from the inspector general’s office, officials announced on Tuesday.Glenn Fine submitted his resignation Tuesday morning as the Pentagon’s principal...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/499515-pentagon-watchdog-sidelined-by-trump-resigns