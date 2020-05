Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 17:50 Hits: 3

The president said the nation would "vanquish" the virus, likening that battle to Fort McHenry's own noble history.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/25/president-trump-speaks-fort-mchenry-likening-military-service-those-front-lines-coronavirus-fight.html