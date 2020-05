Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 08:35 Hits: 6

One of the detainees was mildly ill, including fever and a sore throat and was treated onboard.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/25/coast-guard-crew-tests-negative-after-cocaine-bust-suspected-smugglers-covid-positive.html