Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 15:42 Hits: 2

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday doubled down on the assertion that the Trump administration will develop and widely distribute a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, a time frame doubted by leading health experts.“Absolutely...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/499153-esper-doubles-down-on-coronavirus-vaccine-this-year-we-will-deliver