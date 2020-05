Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 16:32 Hits: 3

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has used hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus for approximately 1,300 veterans, according to a letter sent to the top Senate Democrat. VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, in a letter and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/499166-va-gave-hydroxychloroquine-for-covid-19-to-1300-veterans