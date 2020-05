Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 17:05 Hits: 4

More than 120 Republican and Democratic lawmakers have signed a letter urging the Trump administration to provide additional support to National Guard troops during the pandemic.Among several requests, the lawmakers — comprised of 95 Democrats...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/499169-125-lawmakers-urge-trump-administration-to-support-national-guard-troops