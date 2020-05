Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 May 2020

A bipartisan pair of House lawmakers is introducing a bill aimed at improving U.S. pandemic and biodefense planning.Specifically, the bill from Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) seeks to improve communication and strengthen...

