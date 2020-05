Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 01:04 Hits: 2

The Army has named Ross Guckert as the new leader of Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems, according to a May 21 tweet. Cherie Smith is retiring after 42 years with the Army.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/Vntn7-sIlQg/