Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 21:11 Hits: 1

The Senate has confirmed Kenneth Braithwaite to be secretary of the Navy, giving the service its first Senate-confirmed leader in months at a time when it is grappling with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.Braithwaite was confirmed in a voice...

