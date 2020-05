Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020

The Defense Department has rescinded a policy that banned recruits from enlisting in the military if they have been hospitalized for coronavirus, the Pentagon’s head of manpower said Thursday.The original policy, released earlier this month,...

