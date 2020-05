Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 00:59 Hits: 1

The Navy ship at the center of the service's coronavirus battle has returned to sea after spending nearly two months in Guam as COVID-19 spread among the crew.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/20/navy-carrier-theodore-roosevelt-back-sea-after-coronavirus-outbreak.html