Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 01:24 Hits: 1

Venezuela’s defense minister said Wednesday that planes and ships from the nation's armed forces will escort Iranian tankers arriving with fuel to the gasoline-starved country in case of any U.S....

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/MJ-3jsIG3W8/