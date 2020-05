Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 21:11 Hits: 1

President Trump on Wednesday signaled that he won't oppose a Senate plan to allow some Veterans Affairs health care funding to be exempted from budget caps. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), the chairman of the Senate Appropriations...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/498830-top-republican-says-trump-greenlit-budget-fix-for-va-health-care