Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier that has been docked in Guam since March 27 due to a coronavirus outbreak on board is now back at sea, the service announced late Wednesday.The USS Theodore Roosevelt left Naval Base Guam and entered the Philippine Sea...

