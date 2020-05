Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 19:01 Hits: 3

The Iranian navy has rebuffed U.S. warnings from a day prior to stay away from U.S. warships, maintaining that it will continue its regular missions in the Gulf, an Iranian state-run news outlet reported Wednesday.“The naval units of the Islamic...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/498789-iran-says-its-ships-will-stay-in-gulf-despite-us-warning