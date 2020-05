Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 00:47 Hits: 1

The award provides for two Next Gen OPIR polar space vehicles, which, in addition to three geosynchronous space vehicles under development by Lockheed Martin, will be a crucial part of America's...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/OWKS-FBcMoU/