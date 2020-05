Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 15:25 Hits: 1

Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) slammed the White House’s decision to end the National Guard’s deployments the day before they can claim benefits in a Tuesday statement. Rose criticized President Trump’s administration for deciding to stop deployments...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/498499-max-rose-slams-wh-decision-to-end-national-guard-deployments-before-they-can