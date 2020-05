Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 17:29 Hits: 1

Taliban attacks on Afghan forces were high in the first three months of the year even with a one-week reduction in violence ahead of the Trump administration signing a withdrawal deal with the insurgents, a U.S. government watchdog said Tuesday.“The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/498543-watchdog-taliban-violence-high-despite-deal-with-us