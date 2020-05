Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 22:45 Hits: 3

The Navy’s senior enlisted recruiter was fired last week after a probe led to “loss of confidence in his judgement,” the service confirmed Monday. Master Chief Petty Officer Franklin Tiongco, the national chief recruiter at Navy Recruiting...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/498411-navy-fired-top-enlisted-recruiter-for-loss-of-confidence-after-investigation