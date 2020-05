Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 00:23 Hits: 1

Five Iranian tankers likely carrying at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products are now sailing to Venezuela, part of a wider deal between the two U.S.-sanctioned nations amid...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/ua9JFUToCpg/