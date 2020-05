Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 21:44 Hits: 2

A Canadian military acrobatic jet crashed Sunday while preparing to take part in the service's flyovers in salute of first responders battling the coronavirus.The Canadian Forces Snowbirds released a statement on Twitter confirming...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/498232-canadian-military-acrobatic-jet-crashes-in-british-columbia