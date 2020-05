Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 17:11 Hits: 1

Officials at the 9th Reconnaissance Wing hope to qualify more reservists in the coming years to address pilot shortages.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/15/airline-pilot-first-air-force-reservist-qualify-fly-u-2-spy-plane.html