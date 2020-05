Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 15:19 Hits: 2

The Navy has granted the military’s first waiver to allow a transgender service member to continue serving openly since the Trump administration banned most transgender military service.“The acting secretary of the Navy has approved a specific...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/497967-navy-grants-first-waiver-to-transgender-service-member-under-ban