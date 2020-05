Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 16:16 Hits: 1

The Navy’s USNS Mercy hospital ship on Friday left Los Angeles after treating several dozen patients since being docked at the city port since March.The 1,000-bed ship, which will return to its home port in San Diego, had arrived in Los...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/497987-usns-mercy-leaves-los-angeles-after-treating-77-patients