Friday, 15 May 2020

At least five sailors who had returned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier after a coronavirus quarantine have tested positive for the virus again, the Navy confirmed Friday.“This week, five USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors who previously...

