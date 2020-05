Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 14:15 Hits: 1

Reports released by the U.S. Navy under a Freedom of Information Act request reveal a number of sightings by Navy pilots of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).The reports, first obtained by The Drive and published Tuesday, detail six reports...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/497744-just-released-hazard-reports-outline-encounters-between-navy-aircraft-ufos