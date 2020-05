Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 20:14 Hits: 1

Islamic State militants hide in sparsely populated farmlands in Iraq from where they stage attacks on Iraqi forces scrambling to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the head of the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/N3WtolZcD4g/