Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

U.S. tensions with Iran that played out in Iraq “probably sowed doubt” among Iraqi forces about their relationship with the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.Quoting from answers it received from the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/497628-watchdog-us-iran-tensions-probably-sowed-doubt-among-iraqi-forces-that-us