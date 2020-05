Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 21:07 Hits: 3

According to the GAO, the number of F-35 parts delivered late skyrocketed from less than 2,000 in August 2017 to upward of 10,000 in July 2019.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/bt-NOfV9wR8/