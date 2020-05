Articles

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) called on the Pentagon to reverse recent guidelines that prohibit the enlistment of coronavirus survivors who were previously hospitalized.In a letter Monday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, ...

