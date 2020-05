Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 15:04 Hits: 4

The German lawmakers have requested information from the Kusel-Landstuhl tax office and expect a response later this month.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/11/german-lawmakers-investigate-whether-double-taxation-us-troops-civilians-violates-sofa.html